Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 27,659 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 237.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 275,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,350,000 after acquiring an additional 147,324 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $31.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $63.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.