Capital Fund Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 304.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,971 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 234.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.15.

Pure Storage Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $29.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.50. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.