Capital Fund Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,644 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 4,886 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.33% of Groupon worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Groupon by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 23,335 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC raised its position in Groupon by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 271,210 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Groupon by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Groupon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,715 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Groupon by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,278 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $11.05 on Friday. Groupon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $31.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $334.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.82 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. Groupon’s revenue was down 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRPN. StockNews.com lowered Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Groupon to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Groupon

In related news, major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In purchased 171,851 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,648,223.91. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,626,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,477,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 266,000 shares of company stock worth $3,845,012. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.