Capital Fund Management S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40,896 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $983,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after acquiring an additional 25,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRKR. StockNews.com lowered Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Citigroup raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $56.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

