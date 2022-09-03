Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.7 %
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.
About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.
See Also
