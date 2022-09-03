Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,628 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Century Communities worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth about $100,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 21.9% during the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 23.4% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.85. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $86.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.95.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.31. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

