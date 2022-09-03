Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,542 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CG. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $177,819.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,878.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,630,787 shares of company stock worth $106,651,622. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.75. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

