Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ATI by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ATI by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 52,916 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ATI in the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ATI in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ATI in the fourth quarter worth $454,000.

In other ATI news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ATI news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $381,220. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ATI opened at $29.73 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $33.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 743.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.89.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. ATI had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $959.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on ATI to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

