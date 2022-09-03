Cardano (ADA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.42 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $16.42 billion and approximately $759.93 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00095220 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00031726 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021009 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00260082 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022230 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,854,947,575 coins and its circulating supply is 34,182,044,153 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

