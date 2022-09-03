CargoX (CXO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $392.00

CargoX (CXO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000880 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CargoX has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. CargoX has a market capitalization of $36.16 million and approximately $392.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CargoX Coin Profile

CXO is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio.

Buying and Selling CargoX

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

