Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 2,877.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $295.96 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.04 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.17.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.