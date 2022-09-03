Carry (CRE) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Carry (CRE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Carry has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $39.42 million and approximately $822,090.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00051632 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000207 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

