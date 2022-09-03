carVertical One Day Volume Hits $171.00 (CV)

carVertical (CV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, carVertical has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One carVertical coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. carVertical has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $171.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get carVertical alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,819.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00131923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00034431 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022202 BTC.

carVertical Coin Profile

carVertical is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors.

carVertical Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.