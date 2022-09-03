CashBackPro (CBP) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $155.26 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. CashBackPro has a market cap of $155.26 million and $50,009.00 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One CashBackPro coin can now be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00007714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,732.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00132148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00034447 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022299 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @ComBoxTech. The official website for CashBackPro is cashbackpro.net.

CashBackPro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The company «ComBox Technology» has developed the method of immersion GPU cooling. Based on this method they implemented the portable mobile units designed for industrial mining of cryptocurrencies. It is necessary to establish a product conveying line for its implementation and access to an industrial scale. CBP tokens are produced on the Ehtereum blockchain according to the ERC20 standard. “

