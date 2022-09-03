CashHand (CHND) Price Hits $0.0003

CashHand (CHND) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. CashHand has a total market cap of $506.24 and $1,170.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CashHand has traded 46.7% lower against the dollar. One CashHand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00159571 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008941 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000240 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.
About CashHand
CHND is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CashHand Coin Trading
