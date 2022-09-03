Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 39.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Catalent by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $33,352.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,339.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,136 shares of company stock worth $1,885,920 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Catalent Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTLT. Bank of America decreased their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.86.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $87.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $86.11 and a one year high of $142.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Stories

