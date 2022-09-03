Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $86.22

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $86.22 and last traded at $87.10, with a volume of 1672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 1,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $145,698.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,920. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Catalent by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

