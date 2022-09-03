CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBFV. TheStreet cut shares of CB Financial Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

CB Financial Services Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $26.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

