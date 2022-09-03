Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Cedar Realty Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $395.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $29.26.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Michael Andrew Franklin purchased 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $49,337.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,767. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Darcy Morris sold 996,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $28,701,069.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,924.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Andrew Franklin purchased 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,767. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Cedar Realty Trust
About Cedar Realty Trust
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.
Featured Articles
