Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $395.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $29.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Andrew Franklin purchased 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $49,337.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,767. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Darcy Morris sold 996,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $28,701,069.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,924.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Andrew Franklin purchased 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,767. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cedar Realty Trust

About Cedar Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2,778.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 383,397 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 8,365.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 381,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 377,432 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $7,570,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $7,172,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 227,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

