CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $133.71 million and approximately $11.02 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000833 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,916.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00131606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034513 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00084975 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.