Centaur (CNTR) Trading Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Centaur (CNTR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, Centaur has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Centaur has a total market cap of $355,842.45 and approximately $1,741.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centaur Profile

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,750,000 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur.

Buying and Selling Centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

