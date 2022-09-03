Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Position Raised by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 238.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $470,456,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Centene by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,593,000 after buying an additional 3,717,875 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,045 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 8,192.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centene by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Centene to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.26.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $90.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.72 and its 200-day moving average is $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

