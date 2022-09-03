Ceres Reaches Market Capitalization of $177,155.40 (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Ceres has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ceres has a market capitalization of $177,155.40 and approximately $2,942.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for $32.14 or 0.00162001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ceres alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.24 or 0.00827847 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00834454 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015634 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ceres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ceres and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.