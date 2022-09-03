Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,096 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 6.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 134,535 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in shares of eBay by 18.2% in the first quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 31,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 1.2% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 23,495 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth about $738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.58. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.24.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.