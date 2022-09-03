Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 2,034 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 82,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

RF opened at $21.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RF. Citigroup cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Regions Financial to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

