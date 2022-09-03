Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 950 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,432,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,597,000 after acquiring an additional 116,993 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,242,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,115,000 after acquiring an additional 100,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,796,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,891 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,498,000 after acquiring an additional 56,366 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,888,000 after buying an additional 487,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average is $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.80%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

