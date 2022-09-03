Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 986 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $103.01 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.28.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

