Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,911,147,000 after buying an additional 1,143,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Entergy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,989,000 after buying an additional 1,758,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Entergy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,219,000 after buying an additional 84,065 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Entergy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,558,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,762,000 after buying an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,602,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,686,000 after purchasing an additional 105,201 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETR opened at $116.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.73. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Warburg Research set a $177.00 target price on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 target price on Entergy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 target price on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.07.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

