Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,405,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,114 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,582,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,693,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,324,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,002,000 after acquiring an additional 161,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,291,000 after purchasing an additional 63,810 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $77.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.76 and its 200 day moving average is $84.43. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.34 and a 1 year high of $106.77.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.