Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAPR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 239.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 626,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after buying an additional 441,895 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 8.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FAPR opened at $29.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.24. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $32.82.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.