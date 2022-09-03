Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 164.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 12.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $715,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 66.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 43,611 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP boosted its holdings in Roblox by 54.2% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 22.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Roblox to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 1.88. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $122,673.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,426,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $122,673.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,426,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $2,482,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,354,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,237,668.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 683,726 shares of company stock valued at $29,197,787. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

