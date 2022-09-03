Cetera Advisors LLC Has $570,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 10.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 159.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 5.9% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 9,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 11.6% in the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.61.

Intuit Stock Down 1.3 %

Intuit stock opened at $420.06 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,902 shares of company stock worth $16,251,640 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

