Cetera Advisors LLC Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 571.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 114,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 97,473 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 1.3 %

Hormel Foods stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.13.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

