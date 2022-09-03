Cetera Advisors LLC Has $653,000 Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,949,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $444,133.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,088,505 shares of company stock worth $79,338,753. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $72.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.12. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

