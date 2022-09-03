Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,421,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1,020.7% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 369,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 336,106 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 656,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 89,898 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 3,054.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 53,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 51,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DNP opened at $11.31 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

