Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $244.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.19.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.