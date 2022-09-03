Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,163,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,480,000 after purchasing an additional 401,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,253,000 after purchasing an additional 190,201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,216,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,546,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,054,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,896,000 after buying an additional 39,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. Mizuho increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.82.

Shares of ES opened at $89.55 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.