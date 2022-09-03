Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPE. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,623 shares during the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 527,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,948,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 392,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,212,000 after purchasing an additional 164,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1,276.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 153,502 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 142,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $41.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

