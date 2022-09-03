Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 2,041 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 239.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.49 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average of $28.77.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

