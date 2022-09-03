Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Cheetah Mobile Stock Up 10.5 %
Shares of NYSE CMCM opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. Cheetah Mobile has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $530.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.17.
