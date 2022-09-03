Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.39.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.39 and a beta of 0.39. Chewy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.13.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $10,744,529.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,877,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $10,744,529.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,877,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 592,525 shares of company stock worth $21,341,163. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chewy by 1,953.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Chewy by 41.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth approximately $8,242,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

