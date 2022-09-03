Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $495.00 million-$510.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $508.30 million. Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.79-$0.87 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.20. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 43.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $557,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,185,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,601,992.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

