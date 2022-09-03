Chihuahua Price Hits $0.0001 (HUAHUA)

Chihuahua (HUAHUA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Chihuahua has a market cap of $9.93 million and approximately $68,452.00 worth of Chihuahua was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chihuahua coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chihuahua has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.11 or 0.00781378 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00839371 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015516 BTC.

Chihuahua Coin Profile

Chihuahua’s total supply is 103,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,549,862,103 coins. Chihuahua’s official Twitter account is @chihuahuamoney.

Chihuahua Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chihuahua directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chihuahua should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chihuahua using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

