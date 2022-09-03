China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

China Railway Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS CRWOF opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. China Railway Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72.

About China Railway Group

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

