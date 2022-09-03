China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
China Railway Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS CRWOF opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. China Railway Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72.
