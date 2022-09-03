Chintai Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.45 Million (CHEX)

Chintai (CHEX) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Chintai has a total market cap of $20.45 million and approximately $12,058.00 worth of Chintai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chintai has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Chintai coin can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.00755218 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002428 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00838813 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015452 BTC.
About Chintai
Chintai’s total supply is 998,842,584 coins. Chintai’s official Twitter account is @ChintaiEOS.
Buying and Selling Chintai
