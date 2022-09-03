Chintai Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.45 Million (CHEX)

Chintai (CHEX) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Chintai has a total market cap of $20.45 million and approximately $12,058.00 worth of Chintai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chintai has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Chintai coin can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.00755218 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00838813 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015452 BTC.

About Chintai

Chintai’s total supply is 998,842,584 coins. Chintai’s official Twitter account is @ChintaiEOS.

Buying and Selling Chintai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chintai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chintai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chintai using one of the exchanges listed above.

