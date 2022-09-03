Christie Group (LON:CTG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $118.80

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 118.80 ($1.44) and traded as low as GBX 110.02 ($1.33). Christie Group shares last traded at GBX 113 ($1.37), with a volume of 50,354 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 785.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 118.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 115.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.98 million and a PE ratio of 869.23.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

