Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Tops $59.23 on Major Exchanges

Chrono.tech (TIME) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for about $59.23 or 0.00298871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $42.06 million and approximately $485,772.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

