CI Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 315.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,117 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 19,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Hologic by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 29,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Hologic by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 441,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,820,000 after buying an additional 84,429 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $67.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Stories

