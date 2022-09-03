CI Investments Inc. Boosts Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Veritiv worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Veritiv by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 69.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 218.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veritiv in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Stock Down 1.1 %

VRTV stock opened at $115.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $79.95 and a twelve month high of $161.10.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.62. Veritiv had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.



Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).



