CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its position in Pool by 52.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 25.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stephens lowered their price target on Pool to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.80.

Insider Activity at Pool

Pool Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $339.90 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $324.14 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

